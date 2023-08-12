One man died in Memphis police custody Friday after a pursuit in Midtown

Memphis Police Department personnel and vehicles are seen in Midtown Memphis on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. A large police presence was seen in the area after an altercation between officers and a suspect.

A man died Friday afternoon after fleeing from Memphis Police Department officers in Midtown Memphis.

According to MPD, officers received a call around 10:55 a.m. from a property owner that a man was on his property near the intersection of Madison Avenue and South Idlewild looking through boxes and "retrieving poisonous bait used for rodents." Police received an additional call shortly after that a man was looking into vehicles and going through mailboxes.

Officers located the man in question on Idlewild Street and when they approached him, the man ran away, according to police. Police "apprehended" the man near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Auburndale Street. According to MPD, he resisted being handcuffed but was taken into the back of a squad car.

Officers then saw that the man was short of breath and an ambulance was called "to check on the well-being of the male." He was transported to Methodist University Hospital and pronounced dead around 1:20 p.m., according to an MPD statement on social media. The cause of death was unclear as of Friday evening.

He has not been identified by law enforcement.

MPD said the officers involved will be placed on leave pending an investigation and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate, which is standard practice. As of 7:50 p.m., TBI agents were on the scene.

There was a massive police presence in Midtown Friday after the altercation.

The interaction took place behind an apartment complex at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Auburndale Street in Midtown early Friday afternoon. As of 8 p.m., MPD had not responded to multiple requests for comment, other than the social media post.

Earlier in the day

Around 1:30 p.m., there were only a handful of MPD squad cars and officers at the scene. However, within 45 minutes, police had roped off the scene with crime scene tape and at least 15 police vehicles could be seen parked on Auburndale Street.

A portion of Auburndale was later blocked off with squad cars and crime scene tape and a MPD mobile command center and crime scene investigation van could be seen on the street.

Around 8 p.m., at least 25 MPD officers and personnel were still at the scene, along with the mobile command center and multiple squad cars.

