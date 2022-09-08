Memphis police say man randomly shot people, recorded actions on Facebook Live

The Memphis Police Department identified the alleged shooter as a 19-year-old man, WHBQ-TV reported.

The man was allegedly driving a blue or silver Infiniti and recording himself shooting people on Facebook Live, police said. Police later said the man was believed to be driving a gray Toyota SUV.

The man claimed to have shot five people during a Facebook Live video, WHBQ reported. In that video, the man appeared to walk into an AutoZone store, aim a gun at a man and pull the trigger, according to the television station.

The City of Memphis issued a statement at 7:55 p.m. EDT, urging residents to stay at home.

“If you do not need to be out, please stay home!” the city tweeted.

Before the alert was issued, there have been at least three shootings reported today by Memphis Police, WHBQ reported.

A 24-year-old man was killed at 12:56 a.m. CDT, and a man was fatally shot at a BP gas station at 4:35 p.m. police said. One minute later, a woman was shot and critically wounded, according to the television station.

It is unclear whether the shootings were connected to the man sought by Memphis police.

