Memphis police say man who randomly shot people in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man is responsible for several random shootings Wednesday that he recorded on social media.

Update 10:21 p.m. EDT Sept. 7: Ezekiel Kelly, a 19-year-old man believed to be responsible for several random shootings in the Memphis area, is in custody, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested after wrecking near Ivan Road and Hodges Road, WHBQ-TV reported.

Update 9:55 p.m. EDT Sept. 7: The Memphis Police Department identified the alleged shooter as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, WHBQ-TV reported. Kelly remains at large, and police said he was last seen driving a gray Toyota with an Arkansas tag, AEV63K.

The University of Memphis was placed on lockdown and the city’s trolley and bus services were halted indefinitely, according to the television station.

Original report: The Memphis Police Department identified the alleged shooter as a 19-year-old man, WHBQ-TV reported.

The man was allegedly driving a blue or silver Infiniti and recording himself shooting people on Facebook Live, police said. Police later said the man was believed to be driving a gray Toyota SUV.

The man claimed to have shot five people during a Facebook Live video, WHBQ reported. In that video, the man appeared to walk into an AutoZone store, aim a gun at a man and pull the trigger, according to the television station.

The City of Memphis issued a statement at 7:55 p.m. EDT urging residents to stay at home.

“If you do not need to be out, please stay home!” the city tweeted.

Before the alert was issued, there have been at least three shootings reported today by Memphis Police, WHBQ reported.

A 24-year-old man was killed at 12:56 a.m. CDT, and a man was fatally shot at a BP gas station at 4:35 p.m., police said. One minute later, a woman was shot and critically wounded, according to the television station.

It is unclear whether the shootings were connected to the man sought by Memphis police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

