Memphis Police say man responsible for several shootings, may be posting video on social media

A 19-year-old man responsible for several shootings in Memphis is loose, Memphis Police Department said in a tweet Wednesday evening.

Police cautions people to look out for a man in a gray Toyota SUV with a red dealer tag and a broken rear window.

MPD said there are reports of the man filming himself shooting and posting the videos to Facebook.

The University of Memphis sent out an alert to students about a shooting at Patterson and Southern and said the shooter immediately left the area.

This story will be updated.

