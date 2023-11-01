Memphis police officer charged in Tyre Nichols death to change plea in federal criminal case

Desmond Mills Jr., one of the five former Memphis Police Department officers charged with the killing of Tyre Nichols, makes a court appearance at Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, June 23, 2023.

One of the now-former Memphis police officers indicted both at the federal and state levels in connection to the beating and death of Tyre Nichols in early January will change his plea in federal court after entering a not-guilty plea in September, according to a new court filing.

Desmond Mills Jr., along with the other four officers, was charged with excessive force, deliberate indifference, conspiracy to witness tamper and obstruction of justice when the indictment was unsealed on Sept. 12.

The terms of the plea agreement have not been released publicly, and a hearing for the change in plea is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. in front of Judge Mark Norris.

Blake Ballin, Mills' attorney in both the federal and state cases, said he could not comment on the change in plea, aside from confirming that he is scheduled to enter that new plea tomorrow.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

