Memphis police officer in critical condition after shooting at an apartment complex
A Memphis police officer is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday at an East Memphis apartment complex.
The Memphis Police Department confirmed the shooting shortly before 4 p.m.; it is not yet known how serious the officer's injuries are.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident, per MPD.
This story is developing.
