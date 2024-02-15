Memphis police officer fired after Tyre Nichols' death files grievance to retain MPD job

One of the Memphis police officers fired in the wake of Tyre Nichols' beating and subsequent death has filed a grievance to keep his job with the Memphis Police Department.

Adrian Blakes was fired on Feb. 23, 2023, following an internal investigation MPD conducted into the night Nichols was beaten. He was not named as one of the officers fired until the records the department filed to have him decertified as a police officer by the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission were obtained in December.

Blakes was the seventh officer to be fired, and his termination came about a month after five officers were fired and then criminally charged at the state level. Blakes has not been criminally charged.

"We have a pending employment appeal challenging his termination," Timothy Taylor, Blakes' legal representative in the grievance, told the POST Commission Thursday. "He is not a party to any of the other litigation regarding this incident, there is certainly a possibility that he might be involved in it as a witness."

The POST Commission voted to pause the decertification procedures pending against Blakes during its meeting Thursday.

Blakes' identity was not known when the City of Memphis said in early March that it had fired a total of seven MPD officers, and allowed one officer to resign prior to his administrative hearing.

Now-former officers Blakes, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Preston Hemphill, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were fired during the investigation. Former MPD Lt. Dewayne Smith was the officer who resigned. Blakes, Hemphill and Dewayne Smith were not criminally charged in the state and federal cases.

The decertification records obtained by The Commercial Appeal in December do not specifically mention Nichols by name but include similar events and dates.

"On January 7, 2023, Officer Blakes responded to a call for assistance involving the foot pursuit of a subject that fled from officers," the POST records say. "Upon arrival on the scene and while his body worn camera was activated, Officer Blakes' camera captured multiple officers attempting to restrain a male subject. Blakes observed two officers kick the male while he was down on the ground, but did not intervene; nor did he report this conduct to a scene supervisor."

MPD filed to have Blakes decertified in March last year. If he is decertified, he would be unable to work as a police officer in Tennessee.

