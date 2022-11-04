Memphis Police officer injured after man rams squad car, officials say

A man was arrested for striking an officer with their vehicle.

On Nov. 3 at approximately 11:50 PM, Memphis Police responded to a scene on Warford Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman inside a 2017 Jeep Renegade, parked at a dead end with its taillights on for 15 minutes.

As the officer approached the car, the driver pulled forward which struck the officer’s vehicle, and pinned the officer to the door.

The MPD officer was taken to Regional One, where they were later released, police said.

Police also said that the Jeep had damage to the driver’s side and a flat tire, as a result.

Later on Nov. 4 at approximately 12:55 AM, MPD found the same vehicle at North Perkins Road and Sam Cooper.

The driver, Daijon Harris, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving Injury, and Reckless Driving.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



