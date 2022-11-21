Memphis Police officer shoots man who took off in stolen car, officials say

A Memphis police officer shot a suspect who took off in a stolen car.

The incident unfolded Monday morning.

At approximately 10:40 a.m., MPD officers responded to the 2500 block of Peres Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle with multiple armed people inside.

An officer that responded approached the stolen vehicle, and no one was inside.

MPD said an unknown man approached and got into the driver’s seat.

It is unclear at this time what happened between the suspect and the officer; however, the officer did fire his weapon.

The driver was shot and fled the scene, then crashed at Chelsea Avenue and Boxwood Street, MPD said.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The officer was also taken to the hospital due to injuries during the incident.

The District Attorney General’s Office has been contacted due to the victim’s condition, MPD said.

TBI will investigate this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

