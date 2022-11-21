Memphis Police officer shoots man who took off in stolen car, officials say

A Memphis police officer shot a suspect who took off in a stolen car.

The incident unfolded Monday morning.

At approximately 10:40 a.m., MPD officers responded to the 2500 block of Peres Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle with multiple armed people inside.

PHOTOS: MPD officer shoots suspect who flees, crashes car

Police claim someone “got into the drivers seat” of the stolen car before the shooting. That person was taken to hospital in critical.



Officer taken to hospital with “injuries.”@TBInvestigation is lead agency investigating, per full statement.



Lots of info still missing. pic.twitter.com/sV4M9jLKy2 — Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) November 21, 2022

An officer that responded approached the stolen vehicle, and no one was inside.

MPD said an unknown man approached and got into the driver’s seat.

It is unclear at this time what happened between the suspect and the officer; however, the officer did fire his weapon.

The driver was shot and fled the scene, then crashed at Chelsea Avenue and Boxwood Street, MPD said.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The officer was also taken to the hospital due to injuries during the incident.

The District Attorney General’s Office has been contacted due to the victim’s condition, MPD said.

TBI will investigate this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

A large police presence in Memphis’ Hollywood neighborhood at Chelsea/Boxwood.



Early reports indicate someone was shot.



A crashed Dodge Challenger seems to be the focus of their investigation. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/tcR459be57 — Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) November 21, 2022

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Story continues

Trending stories:



