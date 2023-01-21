Memphis Police officers involved in traffic stop that preceded Tyre Nichols' death fired

Five Memphis Police officers involved in the traffic stop that preceded the hospitalization and subsequent death of Tyre Nichols were fired Friday evening.

The police department said in a statement that the officers, who had been on the force between two and a half and five years, violated multiple department policies, including those on use of force, failure to render aid and their duty to intervene.

The officers' release followed a nearly two-week long internal investigation into possible policy violations that occurred during the traffic stop.

Nichols died Jan. 10, three days after he was pulled over in a traffic stop.

According to a statement from the Memphis Police Department, officers pulled Nichols over around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 and a "confrontation" ensued. Nichols eventually ran away, but was later arrested. Officers said another "confrontation" happened at that point, but he had already been detained.

It was after this that police say Nichols "complained of a shortness of breath," and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

An image of Nichols shared with the public shortly after his death showed an intubated Nichols. His face was disfigured from a combination of significant welts. His nose was nearly bent into an “s” shape. Blood was seen on his intubation tube and on his hospital sheets.

Family members of Nichols said he suffered a number of injuries, including kidney failure and brain swelling. He was hooked up to a dialysis machine prior to his death, Rodney Wells, Nichols' step father, said.

Tyre Nichols’s memorial was held on Jan. 17, 2023 at MJ Edwards Funeral Home in Memphis. Nichols’ death resulted from two confrontations with the Memphis Police Department. Jamal Dupree, brother of Tyre, speaks of his fond memories during the service.

The officers involved were placed on leave and the internal investigation was opened by the city and police department. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the officers' "use of force" in the stop immediately by the Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

A federal investigation would be announced just over a week after Nichols' death, with the United States Attorney's Office, FBI Memphis Field Office and Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division saying an investigation into possible civil rights violations by the officers was underway.

The response form public officials including Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has been to urge patience among the public as an internal investigation plays out.

Keyana Dixon, Tyre Nichols’ older sister, cries as she speaks about the pain her family is feeling in the wake of her brother’s death on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Nichols died January 10 after a traffic stop with the Memphis Police Department.

Family and members of the public have demanded transparency, including the immediate release of any footage recorded during the traffic stop.

That footage is slated to be released as early as Monday, according to a city spokesperson, but will first be viewed by Nichols' family before being publicly released. The original announcement that the footage would be released publicly came just minutes before a memorial service for Nichols.

Family has also demanded that all officers involved be charged with "murder one," Wells said at the memorial service.

Nichols was remembered by friends and family as someone who would "light up the room" when he walked in. Angelina Paxton, a long-time friend of Nichols, called the way he died "a dark way" for someone who had "this much light."

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Police officers involved in Tyre Nichols traffic stop that fired