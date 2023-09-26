Memphis police officers will not face charges in fatal shooting of Jaylin McKenzie

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday it will not charge any of the five Memphis police officers investigated for the shooting death of Jaylin McKenzie.

The officer who fired the shots that killed McKenzie, identified by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy as Nahum Dorme, had his body camera off according to Mulroy. There was no evidence to dispute Dorme's story to investigators, Mulroy said, adding that it seemed McKenzie fired first and Dorme shot back in self-defense.

Mulroy said Mckenzie initially had an assault rifle, but that the 20-year-old dropped the rifle when running from officers. He also said that McKenzie shot at Dorme with a handgun "twice, and would likely have done so a third time had his handgun not jammed."

"For these reasons, criminal charges against [Dorme] are not warranted," Mulroy said. "However, as our letter to Chief [Cerelyn 'C.J.'] Davis indicates, and as I've previously discussed with Chief Davis and this is no surprise to her, we do have a number of concerns about the way this incident was handled by [Memphis Police Department] officers."

According to Mulroy, Dorme and his partner started a high-speed chase for a traffic violation, and continued the chase without having a functioning siren. He also said the supervising officer did not separate the two officers after the shooting and "deliberately placed them in the same patrol car, by themselves, for several hours."

Mulroy also pointed to Dorme not turning his body camera on as another policy violation.

"This allowed them to discuss the facts of the case together, in violation of MPD policy, which they did," Mulroy said. "At least some of these departures from MPD policy have, in fact, been the subject of internal internal MPD disciplinary proceedings."

Mulroy also said there has been a "theme" throughout some of the footage his office, and the Justice Review Unit that conducts the reviews of police shootings, have seen.

"We have seen instances in which the officer may have placed themselves in a dangerous situation, and then, as a result, were justified in using deadly force," Mulroy said. "There's no criminal liability in that situation, but are there lessons to be learned as to police practices being improved going forward? I think there are."

The other four officers who were looked at for potential criminal charges were not identified by Mulroy Tuesday.

Footage of the shooting was released by the DA's office on Sept. 12, and showed police pulling into a parking lot on the night of Dec. 16, 2022, and then following a car.

That car then began to speed away from officers, who gave chase. Eventually, a foot chase began, and eventually, gunshots can be heard.

From the footage released, it was not clear who shot first.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis police officers will not face charges in Jaylin McKenzie's death