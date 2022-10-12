Memphis police and policymakers are not connected and that's bad for citizens | Opinion

3
Kevin McKenzie
·5 min read

Memphis police have evidence of two of the reasons why car break-ins and gun violence have been rising in the city, but politics are blocking their ability to arrest the trends.

The suspects are two gun laws that Tennessee’s Republican lawmakers and governors embraced. One law, since 2014, allows loaded guns to be carried in cars without a permit. The other, since 2021, allows most people 21 and older to carry loaded handguns, concealed or not, without a permit.

The disconnect between police and policymakers was clear last week at a Memphis Shelby Crime Commission forum.

Memphis police Asst. Chief of Police Services Shawn Jones clearly pointed to the two laws as triggers for rising crime, especially among juveniles committing car break-ins and gun violence as the supply of stolen guns rises.

“When they changed the law in 2014, the number of guns that were stolen from cars began to grow each year,” Jones said. “Commensurate to that, the number of shooting incidents began to grow equally with the number of guns that were being stolen from cars.”

“Every single year, it was a new record.” he said. “This year, we’re on pace to eclipse last year, the 2021 year. Because of more and more people leaving guns in their cars, more and more guns are being stolen. Consequently, more and more guns are used in crimes.”

A federal prosecutor in Memphis, Joe Murphy, who for a time was acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, spoke at the forum about Project Safe Neighborhoods, a collaboration between state and federal prosecutors to seek maximum prison time for gun crime. The federal project has been around since 2001.

But isn’t the elephant in the room loosened state gun laws, not only in Tennessee, but in other states?

“I’m a federal prosecutor, so we don’t get involved in the state politics and things,” Murphy said.

Gun deregulation supported by the National Rifle Association is a popular goal in Republican politics.

Vanderbilt University psychiatry professor Jonathan Metzl makes a case for other tragic, unintended consequences of gun deregulation in his 2019 book, “Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment is Killing America’s Heartland.”

“When I began to sift through the statistics for gun injury and death in Missouri, I quickly realized that the primary victims of gun mortality were not criminals or inner-city gang members, as the NRA and some politicians implied,” Metzl wrote. “Rather, as gun laws liberalized, gun deaths spiked…among white people.”

“This was because white Missourians dominated injuries and deaths via gun-related suicides, partner violence, and accidental shootings – and in ways that outpaced African American deaths from homicides.”

Memphis police are not alone in connecting the dots between the changes in state gun laws, car break-ins and gun crime.

“Last week, the shooting death of 24-year-old Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets brought the city's alarming trend into sharp focus,” an article in The Tennessean reported in February 2019.

“Five juveniles between the ages of 12 and 16 are charged with criminal homicide in the case. Police said the youths are linked to at least five vehicle thefts. Two guns police said they recovered from the suspects came from stolen cars,” The Tennessean reported.

While Michael Rallings was Memphis police director in 2020, Rallings practically begged Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to shoot down permitless gun-carry legislation. With Lee’s signature, it became law the following year.

“So this proliferation of guns puts guns in the hands of children, who are attempting to commit carjackings, who are committing carjackings, armed robberies, aggravated assaults, murders,” Rallings said in a February 2020 media conference available on YouTube. “And we as a community, as a state, as a nation, should want to do something about it.”

Rallings, who retired in 2021, correctly predicted that the cycle of break-ins and gun crime would continue to grow. He tried to make clear that he was following the evidence, and tried to disarm the politics.

“I am not against guns,” he said. “I am against illegal guns. I’m against our children being killed. I’m against our citizens being placed in jeopardy because of laws, legislation and positions that we take on guns.”

Police, politicians and policymakers have proposed various remedies, ranging from mor criminal penalties to “common sense” steps such as keeping guns in vehicles out of sight, and not displaying gun-related NRA or hunting decals on cars to avoid becoming a target.

None reaches to the root causes, the state gun laws that triggered the trends.

At the crime commission forum, Mary Powers, a Memphis speaker for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, urged focusing on the laws.

“One thing that everybody in this room can do, and really if you’re serious about reducing violent crime and gun crime, those laws are made at the state level,” Powers said.

“We’ve got an election coming up Nov. 8. The state changed the law about guns in cars in 2014. The state can change the law back in 2023,” she said.

Rallinigs said something similar two years ago.

“No penalty, no jail time, no reform will bring these children back,” he said. “And it is our responsibility as citizens of this city and this state to do something about it, to let our voice be heard.

“And we vote, and we send people to represent us so that they can make sure they are looking out for our safety and our future. That should be government’s No. 1 obligation, No. 1 priority, should be to keep citizens safe.”

Asst. Chief Jones delivered the evidence again last week. The suspects are still at large.

Kevin McKenzie is a former Commercial Appeal reporter who now is a freelance journalist.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Reconnecting Memphis police and policymakers is vital for citizens

Recommended Stories

  • Cal vs Colorado Prediction, Game Preview

    Cal vs Colorado game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 7 game on Saturday, October 15

  • Deni Avdija nearing return after difficult recovery from groin injury

    Deni Avdija shed some light on what he's been dealing with due to a groin injury as he gets closer to returning to the Wizards.

  • Census, term limit change means big turnover for lawmakers

    An unusually high number of California lawmakers will be gone after the November election due to a collision between redistricting in 2020 and changes to term limits that voters approved a decade ago. Advocacy group Close the Gap celebrated what executive director Susannah Delano called “ the Motherlode of open seats" and a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to reshape the Legislature over the next six years. A quarter of the 40-member Senate is being replaced this fall, with seven members termed out of office and three others not seeking reelection.

  • Ciara Shows Off Her Dance Moves in New Video to Announce She's 'Going Country'

    The singer revealed a surprising upcoming performance.

  • Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and why our reactions matter

    Experts fear we already failed Amber Heard after mocking her abuse allegations. Will we learn from our mistakes and listen to Angelina Jolie?

  • Russian Inmates Missing Limbs Get ‘Worthless’ War Pardons

    GettyRussian inmates who were yanked out of prison to fight in Ukraine have begun receiving their promised “‘pardons” for taking part in the war—but legal experts say the supposed pardons are actually bogus.The news comes as Russia’s war effort grew increasingly deranged this week as the prison-recruiting tactic apparently became the official new modus operandi. The Wagner Group, a private military force linked to the Kremlin and run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, had for weeks been visiting p

  • Alex Jones Gloats After Jury Slaps Him With $1 BILLION Bill for His Sandy Hook Garbage

    Joe Buglewicz/GettyA jury decided Wednesday afternoon that Infowars founder Alex Jones must pay $965 million for spewing lies that the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting was a hoax and that the grieving parents involved were paid actors.The money will go straight to the pockets of family members who lost children in the massacre, and to an FBI agent who was harassed by Jones’ listeners. There were 15 plaintiffs in total.But in a livestream that aired as the jury’s verdict was read out, J

  • Enraged Bodybuilder Incinerated Ex-Wife in His Backyard, Cops Say

    Photo composite by The Daily Beast; Hendry County Sheriff's Office; FacebookA Florida man is accused of killing his ex-wife when she stopped by his house to pick up some of her belongings, then incinerating her body after taking back her wedding band and engagement ring, according to the feds.Days later, detectives say they found a human jawbone—with a tooth still attached—in a “burn pile” on his five-acre property.The gruesome new details are revealed in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in

  • NYC man released without bail for McDonald's ax attack arrested again and released without bail

    A New York City man arrested and released without bail for an ax-wielding rampage at a McDonald's has been released without bail again for graffiti and bike stealing charges.

  • Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo booed by law enforcement during Commissioners Court meeting

    Law enforcement members made their disapproval clear toward Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo after she left a Tuesday Commissioner's Court meeting early. FOX 26 Reporter Gabby Hart explains.

  • James, Jennifer Crumbley, parents of accused Oxford shooter, want out of jail

    James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of accused Oxford high School shooter Ethan Crumbley, want to be released from jail while their cases continue. They also want the number of victims in the cases limited to families of the four students who were killed.

  • NY Republican unloads after illegal immigrants caught, released at border charged in hate-fueled burglary ring

    Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.

  • Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Babysitter and Grandma Have Blazing Row

    Chatham County SheriffGeorgia toddler Quinton Simon has been missing for a week—and tensions are flaring.The 20-month-old’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, who had custody of him and his siblings, reportedly barged into the home of his babysitter, Diana McCarta, sparking a blazing argument.Howell was reportedly incensed that McCarta spoke about creating a memorial for Quinton.“My baby’s not dead,” the grandmother could be heard yelling on video recorded by McCarta’s daughter and obtained by WSAV.

  • Seller exploits gun-buyback loophole with help of 3D printer

    New York's attorney general has changed the rules of a state gun buyback program after a participant exploited the system by using a 3D printer to make firearm parts in bulk that he then turned in for $21,000 in gift cards. The seller, who identified himself by a pseudonym, said he traveled from West Virginia to a gun buyback Aug. 27 in Utica, New York, to take advantage of a loophole in the program — and to demonstrate that buybacks are futile in an era of printable weapons. Under the rules of the buyback, hosted by Attorney General Letitia James’ office and city police, that entitled him to $350 for each of the printed parts, including a $100 premium, since they were deemed “ghost guns” lacking serial numbers.

  • NY 'Green Goblin' subway assault suspect arrested, released without bail

    A woman who was supposedly part of the group of neon-green-wearing gang seen on video attacking two subway riders earlier this month was arrested Monday and released with no bail.

  • Teen accused in deadly Broward crash laughs in court

    One of the teens accused in a crime spree in Broward that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court Monday morning.

  • Man follows, attacks 70-year-old woman on her Renton porch

    Surveillance cameras captured video of a man following, and then attacking a woman, in her 70s, right outside her Renton home. The family says the suspect stole about $1,000 worth of goods, including a phone, purse, and cash.

  • Local man unable to retrieve items from tent in homeless encampment after bag was stolen from car

    It’s an unusual situation. A local man had valuables stolen out of his car and saw the person who took them and where they might be. However, he couldn’t retrieve his things.

  • 3 SWAT officers shot, injured in Philadelphia; police call level of gun violence 'ridiculous'

    Three members of a Philadelphia SWAT team were shot while serving a warrant Wednesday morning, according to police, who again pleaded for an end to the city's gun violence. It appears all the injured officers will be OK, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. This shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. as SWAT officers tried to serve a warrant on a person who was wanted for an August homicide and was suspected of participating in multiple armed robberies, Philadelphia Police First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said at a news conference.

  • Florida rental car employees find toddler left in a car

    According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the child, who is just shy of 2-years-old, was hot and scared but otherwise okay.