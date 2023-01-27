50

Memphis police prepare for unrest ahead of release of Tyre Nichols arrest video

Five fired Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder Thursday in the death of Tyre Nichols, three days after he was arrested in a traffic stop. Keith Taylor, an adjunct assistant professor in the Department of Law, Police Science and Criminal Justice Administration at John Jay College, joined CBS News to discuss police reform since the death of George Floyd.

  • Memphis bracing for release of Tyre Nichols arrest video

    Tensions are growing in Memphis, where authorities are expected to release video of the of police stop of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was hospitalized for his injuries and died on Jan. 7. Five officers involved have been fired. CBS News correspondent Elise Preston joins John Dickerson from Memphis with the latest on the investigation.

  • Four of five Memphis police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols released from jail after posting bail

    Former Memphis police officers Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin and Tadarrius Bean have been released from jail late Thursday, early Friday after posting bail.

  • Feds: Investigation into Tyre Nichols' death may take time

    The U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a violent arrest by Memphis police, “may take some time." Speaking during a news conference, U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz said his office is working with the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division in Washington as it investigates the case of Nichols, who died three days after his Jan. 7 arrest. Ritz said he has met with Nichols’ family.

  • Attorneys of former Memphis police officers deliver remarks

    Attorneys for some of the former Memphis police officers who face murder charges in Tyre Nickols’ death give their remarks.

  • Memphis police Tyre Nichols video to be released

    Five fired Memphis police officers were charged with murdering Tyre Nichols. He died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop. Police video of the incident is to be released on Friday. (Jan. 27)

  • 2 Memphis Firefighters 'relieved of duty' for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop

    The Memphis Fire Department said it is investigating the role of 2 firefighters in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols

  • 5 former Memphis police officers face murder charges in death of Tyre Nichols

    ABC News legal analyst Channa Lloyd breaks down charges for five Memphis, Tennessee, police officers in the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after a traffic stop earlier this year.

  • Man who was allegedly assaulted in 2015 by ex-officer in Tyre Nichols case speaks out

    One of the five former Memphis police officers accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols allegedly took part in beating an inmate nearly eight years ago.

  • Special Report: 5 fired Memphis officers charged with murder of Tyre Nichols

    Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man who died following an arrest earlier this month. Officials announced the charges in a news conference Thursday. CBS News' Norah O'Donnell anchors this Special Report with complete coverage of their remarks.