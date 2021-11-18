Memphis police release photos of shooting suspects in Young Dolph killing

Memphis police have released a photo of the alleged shooters in the Wednesday slaying of Adolph Thornton Jr., better known as Young Dolph.

Thornton, 36, was shot and killed after purchasing cookies from Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies, a bakery he frequented when he visited.

According to police, the two suspects fled the scene of the shooting in a white Mercedes with tinted windows.

The two suspects each appear in the photos holding weapons.

Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. pic.twitter.com/LzYLPJLlOc — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 18, 2021

In the aftermath of the shooting, hundreds of grieving Memphians gathered at the scene as police worked to secure the area, but no preliminary information was released Wednesday.

This story is developing.

