Memphis police release photos of shooting suspects in Young Dolph killing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Micaela A Watts, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Memphis police have released a photo of the alleged shooters in the Wednesday slaying of Adolph Thornton Jr., better known as Young Dolph.

Thornton, 36, was shot and killed after purchasing cookies from Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies, a bakery he frequented when he visited.

According to police, the two suspects fled the scene of the shooting in a white Mercedes with tinted windows.

The two suspects each appear in the photos holding weapons.

In the aftermath of the shooting, hundreds of grieving Memphians gathered at the scene as police worked to secure the area, but no preliminary information was released Wednesday.

Initial coverage: Hip-hop star Young Dolph shot, killed at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis

This story is developing.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Young Dolph's shooting suspect photos released by Memphis police

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories