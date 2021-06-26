Memphis police have reportedly arrested 2 customers who starting a shooting in a Burger King because their chicken sandwich had too much hot sauce

A Burger King in Los Angeles. AP

Police say they arrested customers who started a shooting in a Memphis Burger King, FOX13 reported.

The uncle of a witness told FOX13 that one suspect said her chicken sandwich had too much hot sauce.

Police records seen by the outlet say that two people were hit by the gunfire.

Police in Memphis say they have arrested two customers for starting a shooting in a Burger King restaurant after being served a chicken sandwich with too much hot sauce, FOX13 reported.

Two people were hit by the gunfire, the outlet reported, citing police records.

An affidavit shows police received a call to a Burger King in the Hollywood area of Memphis on June 6, FOX13 reported.

A female passenger, later identified as 20-year-old Keonna Halliburton, in a car had an "altercation" with staff over a spicy chicken sandwich per the affidavit, the publication reported.

After the altercation, Halliburton left the store in a car with driver Tavarus Mckinney, 22, FOX13 reported, citing records.

They then returned in a car and fired multiple shots from the road into the parking lot at four people, the publication reported, citing the affidavit. Two were hit by the gunfire, it said.

Halliburton and Mckinney were charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, FOX13 said.

The outlet spoke to an uncle of one of the people Halliburton and Mckinney shot at, who said that his niece had told him that Halliburton complained that her chicken sandwich had too much hot sauce on it.

It is the latest in a series of violent incidents taking place at food and drink chains. On Monday, a Florida man was accused of pulling a gun on a Starbucks employee, who turned out to be the local police chief's daughter, over not having cream cheese for his bagel.

