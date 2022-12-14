Memphis Police respond to overnight shooting in Frayser

FOX13 is working to confirm more details about an overnight shooting in Frayser.

Memphis Police said they received a call about a shooting just before 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of Rangeline Road.

Memphis Fire officials cleared the scene.

No victim or suspect information has been confirmed.

