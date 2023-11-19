Memphis police: Search underway for man suspected of killing 4 women, injuring 5th

The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man investigators say is responsible for three separate shootings that have left four women dead, and one in critical condition.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Howard Drive at 9:22 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one woman with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Through the course of the investigation, it has been determined that this scene, and two other recent shooting scenes are connected and involve the same suspect," MPD said in a statement on Twitter.

That suspect, according to MPD, is 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. He is reportedly driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with a Tennessee license plate numbered 390-BHTM.

MPD responded to the first of the shootings at 5:43 p.m. and found three women shot, two fatally and one critically, at 3636 Field Lark Drive. Officers arrived at the second scene at 6:40 p.m. where another woman was shot at 5050 Warrington Road. MPD said the shootings are believed to be domestic, and that he is a relative of the victims.

MPD said they believed he is targeting family members.

MPD is urging people to call 911 immediately if they see Christian, and to not approach him.

The search for Christian is over multiple jurisdictions and includes local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, MPD said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

