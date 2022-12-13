Memphis Police seek public’s help after man found shot and killed in Frayser

Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found shot and killed at a home in Frayser.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Nov. 27 in the 3000 block of Rainier, just before 2:30 a.m.

They found one victim unresponsive and lying in the hallway.

He had been shot, police said.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about his death should call Homicide at (901) 636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case.

There is a cash reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible, police said.

