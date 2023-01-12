Memphis Police seek public input to help stop drag racing, reckless driving

Reckless driving continues to plague our interstates and roadways.

On Wednesday night, people had a chance to meet at the Benjamin Hooks Library to voice their concerns, ask questions and hear the latest plans from city leaders on what they are doing to help fight the problem.

Rideshare driver Terry Garrett attended the meeting, saying the roads have only gotten worse since COVID.

“I have avoided a lot of accidents,” she said.

Garrett isn’t the only one.

Memphis Police said that reckless driving and drag racing are on the rise.

Police Chief C.J. Davis said now that they’re getting up to speed with recruitment, adding more officers, they can add new programs.

“One of them being is that we’re adding an additional 15 officers to our traffic team that will do nothing but traffic enforcement not just on our interstates, but our main thoroughfares,” she said.

She added that all officers are constantly patrolling too.

The department said in 2022, there were 130,000 traffic stops.

57,000 of them were verbal warnings, but another 54,000 people got traffic tickets.

17,000 of them were speeding tickets.

More than 4,000 people were physically arrested for drag racing, reckless driving, and more.

Garrett said she’s witnessed plenty of reckless driving in her seven years driving Uber and Lyft.

“I know how to drive with these people, but you just gotta be aware, you gotta constantly, it’s defensive driving,” she said.

When asked how many of those reckless drivers are juveniles, Chief Davis said she didn’t have that statistic on hand but she did say that many of the juveniles that do get charged with reckless driving are doing so in stolen cars.

One crowd member, Norman Redwing, said he would have liked to see someone from that group take part in the community discussion.

“The problem we have is, we should’ve had some young people at the table tonight,” he said.

As the state legislature gets ready for another legislative session, leaders said we can expect to see bills passed that will crack down on reckless driving and drag racing penalties.

