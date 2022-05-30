Memphis Police seek suspects in assault, vandalism at Dodge’s Chicken

Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects involved in an assault and vehicle vandalism at a local Dodge’s Chicken.

The incident happened at Dodge’s Chicken at 5192 S. Third St. on May 20.

Around 9 a.m., Memphis Police officers at Ridgeway Station responded to a walk-in complaint about an assault.

The victim was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown woman and a man about an accident, police said.

The woman started assaulting the victim while the man went and stole property from the car, police said.

The suspect then got into a black Nissan and pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle, while the woman vandalized the victim’s car.

The suspect’s vehicle is a black Nissan Altima or Maxima model.

MPD released a video of the incident and are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



