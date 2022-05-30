Memphis Police seek suspects in assault, vandalism at Dodge’s Chicken
Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects involved in an assault and vehicle vandalism at a local Dodge’s Chicken.
The incident happened at Dodge’s Chicken at 5192 S. Third St. on May 20.
Around 9 a.m., Memphis Police officers at Ridgeway Station responded to a walk-in complaint about an assault.
The victim was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown woman and a man about an accident, police said.
The woman started assaulting the victim while the man went and stole property from the car, police said.
The suspect then got into a black Nissan and pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle, while the woman vandalized the victim’s car.
The suspect’s vehicle is a black Nissan Altima or Maxima model.
MPD released a video of the incident and are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspects.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
