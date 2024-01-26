Memphis police shoot man in allegedly stolen car, go on pursuit until suspects crash

A man is in non-critical condition following a Friday morning police pursuit that ended with an officer shooting at one of the men in the vehicle, the Memphis Police Department said in a statement Friday afternoon.

According to MPD, the officers involved in the pursuit and shooting will be relieved of duty while an internal investigation is conducted.

MPD said officers found a vehicle stopped at Frayser-Raleigh Road and New Allen Road at 7:42 Friday morning. When officers ran the tag, MPD said it was found that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

"The vehicle was occupied by three armed suspects who were asleep," MPD said in the statement. "Additional officers arrived on the scene to assist. As officers attempted to take the suspects into custody, one of them pointed a weapon at officers. Two officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect."

According to MPD, the three drove off after the shooting. Police pursued the car until "the suspects crashed into another vehicle at St. Elmo Road and Edenurg Drive."

Police took the man who was shot to Regional One Health in critical condition, but that condition was later upgraded to non-critical. Another person in the vehicle was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

"The third suspect remains at large," MPD said. "He is a Black male, 17-20 years old, with dreads, wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans."

The two people who were hit during the pursuit were an adult and a minor, MPD said. They were taken to "area hospitals" in non-critical condition. None of the officers involved were injured, the department said.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com, or (901)208-3922, and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter, @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Police Department shooting leaves one in non-critical condition