Memphis police: shooting suspect caught, 4 killed
Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man drove around the city shooting at people, killing four, during an hours-long rampage. 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was arrested. (Sept. 8)
Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man drove around the city shooting at people, killing four, during an hours-long rampage. 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was arrested. (Sept. 8)
Two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of duping 1,441 investors in a crypto scam, according to the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai's Thane Police in the western state of Maharashtra.
A 19-year-old suspect was arrested after a manhunt and a high-speed car chase. Some of the incidents were streamed on Facebook Live, the police said.
The pop star has earned a top-10 hit in each of the last four decades thanks to her new collaboration with Elton John.
The #49ers' are uncertain about George Kittle's Week 1 status because of a groin injury.
Trump’s incompetent attorneys turned an administrative matter into a possible criminal indictment. The appointment of a special master doesn’t change that.
Ezekiel Kelly, a 19-year-old man believed to be responsible for several random shootings in the Memphis area, is in custody, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.
Netflix has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a Georgian chess master who alleged that she was defamed in an episode of “The Queen’s Gambit.” Nona Gaprindashvili argued that her accomplishments were disparaged when a chess announcer in the Netflix series wrongly stated that she had “never faced men.” In fact, Gaprindashvili had faced […]
Perhaps it's not the most ideal situation for Li Jingliang to have to share a card with Khamzat Chimaev, but he doesn't see it that way.
The woman fought the tiger with her bare hands before villagers heard her cries for help.
NFL media members weigh in on the 2022 Green Bay Packers, including several prominent writers who see a Super Bowl in their future.
WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:27 Certain units of the private military companies (PMCs) that Russia deployed on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have suffered the losses of over 40% military personnel (killed or severely injured).
Feeling bearish? Take shelter — and income.
The officer was in Florida for a conference when he reached out to the undercover detective.
Whenever a Black woman is celebrated, it doesn’t take much time for white women to quickly chime in and somehow make it all about them. This constantly happens to Serena Williams, better known as the greatest tennis player in the history of the sport.
In a "60 Minutes Australia" interview, Federline also said the couple's kids were "super happy" to see the 13-year arrangement end, even if he disagrees.
A woman at Cape Lookout National Seashore in North Carolina walked up and stood by a wild horse to get a photo, and then paid for it.
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body.
Memphis authorities confirmed that the body discovered Sept. 5 belongs to that of billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted while on a run last week.
Thurston County Sheriff's OfficeA high-school football player in Washington state who vanished on his way to practice last week is now accused of staging his own disappearance to evade charges for murdering a 51-year-old man.Gabriel Davies, a 16-year-old student at Olympia High School, appeared in court Tuesday for the first time since the whole bizarre saga began last Wednesday, when frantic search efforts were launched to find him after he failed to make it to football practice. Many feared th
There are new details that were released surrounding the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, court records show.