Memphis police: shootings leave 4 dead, 9 injured in 24-hour period

The Memphis Police Department responded to at least six different shootings over a 24-hour period that left 13 people dead or injured.

Six shootings around Memphis in under 24 hours left 4 dead and 9 injured, law enforcement said.

The Memphis Police Department responded to the multiple shootings starting early Monday morning.

The first shooting, which took place in the 700 block of Lipford Street in Binghampton, left one man critically injured, the department said in a Twitter statement. No arrests have been made in that shooting.

Hours later, MPD said three people were found in a car when officers responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Scenic Pines Court, near Memphis International Airport. Officers found a crashed Toyota Camry and said two men had been shot and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man who was shot was taken to Regional One Health, along with a woman who was injured in the vehicle crash. Both those taken to the hospital were in non-critical condition.

A third man, who has been linked to this shooting, was taken to Methodist South Hospital by a personal vehicle. He was later pronounced dead.

"Preliminary information indicates there was a disagreement between the two parties that led to the shooting," MPD said in a Twitter statement. "No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing."

Police, in an earlier statement, said they had detained one man during the investigation.

The third shooting in that 24-hour window left one in critical condition and a second person in non-critical condition. The man in critical condition was taken to Regional One when officers arrived and the other was found at Methodist North Hospital.

No charges have been filed in that shooting, which happened in the 2600 block of North Hollywood Street, MPD said.

About two hours later, officers responded to a fourth shooting in the Vollintine-Evergreen neighborhood. One man was found dead at the scene and another was taken to Regional One in critical condition. A third man was "grazed" by a bullet and "is listed as non-critical," the department said.

Just after midnight Tuesday, at 12:10 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the Hickory Hill neighborhood and found a 39-year-old woman in critical condition. She was taken to Regional One.

The final shooting MPD posted to social media within that 24-hour span happened five minutes after the one in Hickory Hill. The shooting, which happened in the 1500 block of Miller Street in Bunker Hill, left one man dead. Another man, 33, was taken to Methodist University Hospital in non-critical condition.

The string of shootings left four dead, four in critical condition and five with non-critical injuries.

There have been at least 180 homicides through the first half of 2023, according to MPD's public safety portal, which tracks crimes police respond to throughout the city. The portal also indicates more than 4,000 aggravated assaults have taken place, including domestic violence incidents, however, it is unclear how many of those include the use of a firearm.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MPD responds to multiple shootings Monday, 13 dead or injured