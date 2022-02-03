Memphis police: Suspect in slaying of mother, newborn admitted to killing both

The suspect in the deaths of Danielle Hoyle and two-day-old Kennedy Hoyle turned 25 the day he allegedly shot Hoyle, took Kennedy, his daughter, and placed her small body in Mississippi River.

Brandon Isabelle was arrested by Memphis police Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, murder in perpetration of aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping, and tampering with evidence.

Police announced his arrest shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday. By then, Memphis police officers, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents, Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies, and, eventually, a dive team, had been searching the waters around the boat ramp located at the northern tip of Mud Island.

Isabelle, now held in the Shelby County Criminal Justice Complex at 201 Poplar Avenue without bail, waived his rights and agreed to tell investigators what happened, according to court documents.

He admitted, police said, to luring Hoyle to the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road in Whitehaven, the same area where an officer on patrol Tuesday night found Hoyle's tan-colored Chevrolet Cruze parked on the side of the road with a busted-out window. When the officer checked the license plate of the Cruz, it came back registered to Hoyle.

By the time the officer found Hoyle, already dead from gunshot wounds on the other side of the vehicle, other officers were already in contact with Hoyle's family. They said Hoyle, who had given birth to Kennedy as recently as the day before, had not been seen or heard from.

Isabelle admitted to shooting Hoyle, according to court documents. His next move after shooting Hoyle, he told police, was picking up his newborn daughter out of the Cruze and driving her down to the river; after he "tossed" his daughter into the Mississippi River, Isabelle also allegedly threw the murder weapon into the river near the Wolf River delta.

The following morning, an Amber Alert was issued across the state for Kennedy. The alert described the clothes she was last seen wearing — a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants.

Hoyle's mother, April Campbell, stood near the search site for Kennedy Wednesday afternoon. She told reporters she had been moving back and forth from the site where he daughter was killed to Mud Island.

"You didn't have to hurt her," Campbell said, addressing who she thought may have been behind her granddaughter's disappearance. "You didn't want to take care of your child, you didn't want to be in her life, you should have left her alone."

Campbell's voice quivered when she said Kennedy could have been placed at any number of places — a fire station, a police station, anywhere but in the Mississippi River.

"I just want to know where my grandbaby is, that's all I want," Campbell said.

Isabelle's statements to police, and other evidence not yet known in detail, led police to issue an update around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, declaring Kennedy was more than likely dead. The search for her remains, police said, would be ongoing.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

