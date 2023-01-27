Memphis police: Tyre Nichols video shows “acts that defy humanity,” no reckless driving evidence found

Authorities have so far uncovered no evidence to substantiate allegations Tyre Nichols engaged in reckless driving before he was pulled over and confronted by authorities, Memphis police chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said.

Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after he was stopped by officers in Memphis’ Hickory Hill neighborhood. So far, authorities have provided few details about what exactly occurred between Nichols and police but vowed footage of the deadly traffic stop would be made public Friday night.

Ahead of its release, Memphis officials have called for calm — but Davis warned the footage shows “acts that defy humanity.” She said she was left “outraged” after viewing the clip for first time.

“You’re going to see a disregard for life, duty of care that we’re all sworn to and a level of physical interaction that is above and beyond what is required in law enforcement,” she told CNN.

“Individuals watching will feel what the family felt. And if you don’t, then you’re not a human being. And we all are human beings. And I think there will be a measure of sadness, as well.”

Davis said she was particularly affected by the moment she heard Nichols calling out for his mother, begging her for help.

“That’s what really pulls at your heartstrings and makes you wonder: Why was a sense of care and concern for this individual just absent from the situation by all who went to the scene?” she said.

No official cause of death has been released, but an independent autopsy commissioned by the family concluded he died of “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.”

Police previously said a “confrontation” occurred between the officers and Nichols, who in turn attempted to flee. He was eventually taken into custody after a second confrontation, and then immediately hospitalized. Authorities provided few other details but vowed footage of the deadly traffic stop would be made public Friday night.

Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were jailed Thursday on a slew of charges in connection with Nichols’ death, including murder. Since then, four of them have bonded out.

Mills and Smith paid $250,000 bond and were released Thursday evening while Martin and Bean were freed by 4 a.m. Friday.

All five men were fired from the department on Jan. 20.