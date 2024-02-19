Memphis Police vehicle stolen in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police Department vehicle was stolen in Germantown Saturday, according to MPD.

Germantown Police responded to the scene around 9:12 a.m. in the 1300 block of Brookside Drive, where a Memphis Police Department Chrysler 300, used for investigative purposes, was stolen.

MPD says the car, equipped with blue lights and sirens, has since been recovered.

Police have not said if anyone was taken into custody regarding the incident.

