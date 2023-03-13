Memphis police: Woman shot and killed at McDonald's restaurant in Orange Mound

Breaking news Memphis

A women was shot and killed at a McDonald's restaurant in Orange Mound early Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

According to the MPD twitter account. officers responded to a shooting at 1472 S Trezevant at 1:58 a.m. The McDonald's at that location is open 24 hours. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was detained. There were no further details. According to the MPD, this is an ongoing investigation.

The McDonald's shooting was one of five that happened Sunday evening and into Monday morning. There were three shootings in separate locations between 5:41 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. Sunday, according to the MPD twitter account, and three victims were brought to Regional One in critical condition. There was also a fatal shooting Monday morning at 2:45 a.m. on the 2600 block of Pojest Drive in Frayser. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and MPD said it had no suspect information.

