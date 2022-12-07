Memphis power company rejects TVA's long-term deal

ADRIAN SAINZ
·2 min read

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The utility company in Memphis, Tennessee, said Wednesday it has rejected a 20-year contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority but will remain the power provider’s largest customer for the “foreseeable future.”

Memphis Light, Gas and Water's Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to turn down the contract offered by TVA, which provides power to local distributors in its seven-state region. Board Chairman Mitch Graves stated the contract was “too long of an agreement.”

MLGW will remain in its current five-year rolling contract with TVA, a deal that automatically renews unless the Memphis utility opts to cancel it, TVA spokesman Scott Brooks said. The Memphis utility will have to give TVA a notice of five years if it intends to end their partnership of more than 80 years, Brooks said.

“MLGW will remain a TVA customer for the foreseeable future,” the board's statement said.

MLGW has undergone a yearslong review process as it considers its long-term power options. On Sept. 1, its senior leadership recommended keeping the TVA as the utility’s power supplier.

“MLGW’s process has been a thorough, disciplined, and unbiased consideration of potential energy suppliers,” said TVA's statement on the decision.

Brooks said TVA and the Memphis utility could continue to discuss a long-term deal.

“Over the last four years, we've said we want to continue being the power provider for MLGW, and that's what today's vote did,” Brooks said.

TVA has signed most of the local power companies it serves to the 20-year-agreements, which have been the target of a federal lawsuit. The contracts offered by TVA carry a 3.1% monthly rebate on wholesale power rates and allow local power companies to seek up to 5% in acquired renewable energy.

Brooks said six of 153 TVA customers have yet to sign the 20-year agreements.

Three environmental groups have sued TVA over those contracts, which require a 20-year notice to terminate and renew each year. The groups allege the contracts amount to “never-ending” agreements that deprive local power distributors the opportunity to renegotiate with TVA to obtain cheaper, cleaner electricity.

TVA has said the environmental groups have no standing to sue and that the contracts provide the utility with contractual certainty, help fulfill its mission to provide power at the lowest feasible rates, and give local power companies rate stability and protection.

As the nation's largest public utility, TVA provides power to distributors that serve 10 million people in parts of Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch sneaky, green passenger emerge from couple’s car hood on Australia highway

    “I don’t wanna get anywhere near it,” one said as the hitchhiker flapped in the wind.

  • Rare American crocodile is discovered much farther north than expected in Florida

    “Oh great another thing to worry about.”

  • Four ribs sticking out of forest floor lead students to massive discovery in Taiwan

    The university students made a first-of-its-kind discovery, experts said.

  • Unique video of haboob captured over western U.S. skies

    An airplane passenger was in the right place at the right time last week, recording video of the leading edge of a haboob in the skies above Colorado

  • Mississippi River getting a refill from storms, moves cargo once again

    Barge and ship captains across the Mississippi River are getting an early Christmas gift from Mother Nature – rain and lots of it.

  • 7 things to know about Fort Myers Beach's 'functional paradise,' new damage estimates

    New stats Monday show Fort Myers Beach had more than $90 million in damage: 7 things to know about its 'functional paradise' goal.

  • 'Greenland block' to funnel in arctic air, increased snow chances across East

    A major shift in the weather pattern could bring multiple storm systems with rain and snow threats to the eastern U.S. over the next couple of weeks as many Americans wish for a white Christmas.

  • Unique snow removal leaves NY mother astonished in viral video

    The historical snowfall that fell in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, New York, late last month has showcased the creativity of the city's residents, especially when it comes to removing the accumulation off their cars. Dreading the chore of having to clear about 2 feet of snow from her car, Samantha Andres took a more direct approach than a shovel. Andres hopped in the car, quickly drove forward, stopped, then went in reverse and hit the brake, sending a large pack of snow onto the ground. O

  • Monstrous storm could bring tornadoes, blizzard conditions to central US next week

    A much more dynamic and volatile weather pattern is looming for the United States as the atmosphere begins to shift gears following a quieter start to December. By early next week, numerous small, weak disturbances will be replaced by one massive storm that could wreak havoc on cross-country travel as well as pose a significant threat to lives and property, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. "The stage is being set for extreme weather conditions over the U.S. next week, especially for the middle o

  • Mexico pledges to complete huge elevated train in one year

    Mexico’s troubled Maya Train tourist project will now include a 45-mile (72 kilometer) stretch of elevated trackway through the jungle, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday. López Obrador has changed his mind a number of times on his pet project, which is intended to ferry tourists around the Yucatan peninsula. The project was initially supposed to run on an elevated line over the coastal highway, where most hotels are.

  • Eco activists Prince Harry, Meghan pictured leaving private jet on way to gala giving sustainability award

    Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, two outspoken environmental activists, were photographed departing a private jet in New York City this week.

  • Snow boots or rain boots? Here are the Farmers’ Almanac weather predictions for Christmas.

    If your Christmas wish is snow, you may want to prepare yourself.

  • Hawaii officials activate National Guard amid Mauna Loa eruption as lava flows toward key highway

    Mauna Loa, located on Hawaii's Big Island, erupted Nov. 27 for the first time in nearly four decades as it shot 200-foot-high sprays of lava overhead.

  • Amid 24-hour darkness, Alaskan Arctic town reaches 40 degrees, setting all-time winter ‘heat’ record

    The northernmost town in America got a brief taste of winter warmth – at least, relatively speaking – when a wind shift brought a surge of mild, above-freezing air to this arctic enclave Monday morning.

  • Ingredients coming together to produce rare December tropical storm

    Nov. 30 marked the conclusion of the Atlantic hurricane season, but the basin is on the verge of churning out a subtropical storm this week -- an uncommon feat if it occurs.

  • Mountain lion delivers 4 tiny female kittens in mountains near LA

    Biologists were able to examine and tag the tiny baby lions while their mother was away from the den.

  • Charred statues evidence of Easter Island tensions

    STORY: These charred statues on Chile’s tiny, remote Easter Island are signs of a growing tension between landowners and conservationists. The island, called Rapa Nui by its indigenous inhabitants, is best-known for the centuries-old statues, called Moai, that dot its landscape. The statues measure up to 72 feet and weigh dozens of tons. There are hundreds on the 64-square-mile island, which is over 2,000 miles from Chile’s coast. Some are now marked by fire, a visible sign of the underlying tensions here between old families and authorities focused on conservation. The local families, under the banner of the self-described Rapa Nui parliament, argue for a return to an ancient clan system for dividing up the land. While conservationists and an elected council tasked with managing the island’s national park say some people use park lands for cattle farming, at times causing fires. Local archaeologist Merahi Atam says there’s been an exponential increase in livestock and agriculture on the island in the last few years. She says some of the increase came from wanting to make life more sustainable during the health crisis when the island was cut off. In October ranchers burning pasture sparked a wildfire that tore across the island’s volcanic crater and damaged several Moai.The last two years have seen the most wildfires going back to the 1990s, according to Chilean government data. Meanwhile the number of cattle on the island has risen to more than 6,000 from 3,400 in 1966. They graze or pass through nearly 80 percent of the national park, according to a University of Chile study. In 2016 the Chilean state agreed to start handing over control of the park, which covers nearly half the island, to a locally chosen council, which is set to take control in 2025. But some islanders instead want a return to the clan system which existed before the 1888 treaty between one of the last kings of Rapa Nui and Chile. But some islanders want a return to the system that existed before 1888 under one of the last kings of Rapa Nui.Juan Tucki, a member of the Rapa Nui parliament who keeps cattle, said every clan owns land that was distributed by the king. He said authorities were notified of the pasture burn in October and failed to prepare. Tucki agrees that certain archeological sites should be run collectively, but that most of the land should be for the people. Rapa Nui Mayor Petero Edmunds blames the introduction of livestock on the British-Chilean Easter Island Exploitation Company... and the state and military for offering cattle to islanders in the 1980s. So what do you call that, asks Edmunds. Illegal occupation? Seizure? Usurpation? Of what? Who allowed this? Who brought the first animal? All this needs to be asked, he said. And the only guilty party here is the state.

  • Biden Seeks Fossil Fuel-Free Federal Buildings in Hit to Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is poised to ban federal buildings from using fossil fuels, adding the government’s heft to a growing electrification movement that has natural gas distributors on the defensive.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialStock T

  • As a sacred minnow nears extinction, Native Americans of Clear Lake call for bold plan

    With a growing sense of sorrow, the Pomo Indian tribes of Clear Lake are watching a generations-old symbol of abundance fade into extinction.

  • Ohio's largest coal plant to change waste storage to comply with EPA order

    Ohio's largest coal fired power plant was ordered to stop dumping coal ash into an unlined pond. Now it plans to store it in a way that complies that that order.