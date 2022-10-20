Memphis rape victims seek judgment for 12,000 untested rape kits

A circuit court judge is set to hold a final hearing Thursday and Friday in Jane Doe v. The City of Memphis, a class action lawsuit to determine whether or not the city is liable for recklessly inflicting emotional distress on rape victims by failing to test over 12,000 DNA rape kits.

According to a release from the plaintiff’s lawyers, Daniel Lofton and Gary K. Smith, they will ask the court to enter an order determining that the city is liable by summary means ahead of trial due to the uncontradicted evidence that the Tenn. Bureau of Investigation mandated the testing of no-suspect rape kits in 2003 and the city failed to act accordingly.

The City has argued there was no standard for testing rape kit evidence until 2016.

The victims have been waiting on Judge Gina Higgins’s ruling from prior hearings for five years, the release said.

FOX13 reported in September that Memphis Police said the backlog of untested rape kits is now gone, but there are new calls to bring DNA testing back to the city.

On Oct. 17, the Shelby County Commission voted to support the state and Governor Bill Lee as both push to add more technicians and resources to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said said its Jackson Crime Lab’s average turnaround time for sexual assault kits ranged from 33 to 49 weeks between September 2021 and August of this year.

Mayor Jim Strickland said that time frame is too long.

“They all should be returned within 60 days or something,” he said. “There ought to be a reasonable time we get these test results back.”

