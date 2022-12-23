No foul play in death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr, police say

The death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr is not considered suspicious, police said Friday.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Scarr, whose real name was Alexander Woods, died Thursday. He was 22.

Police did not say his cause of death, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Big Scarr was signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records. The rapper and record executive posted about Scarr’s death on Instagram.

“This hurts,” Gucci Mane posted with a crying emoji. “I’m a miss you.”

According to one of Scarr’s last Instagram posts, he was set to go on tour with Key Glock, also a rapper from Memphis, as part of his “Glockoma Tour 2023.”

Scarr’s death follows the killings of two other Memphis rappers.

Young Dolph was killed Nov. 17, 2021 at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis, and Snootie Wild was shot to death Feb. 25 in Houston.

FOX13 reached out to authorities to learn more about Scarr’s death. This story will be updated when we learn more.

