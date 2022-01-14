Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty denied bond, will remain in Florida prison until sentencing

Young Memphis rap sensation Pooh Shiesty: "I go hard. We goin' global."

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty won’t be getting out of prison just yet. On Thursday, a motion by the artist to be granted bond and released pending his sentencing in a federal firearms case was denied.

The rapper — born Lontrell Williams — was seeking to be granted bond following his decision to strike a plea deal with federal prosecutors earlier this month. He has been jailed in Florida since July 2021.

Williams' attorneys filed the motion in U.S. District Court of Southern Florida on Wednesday.

In their motion, the attorneys argued that circumstance in Williams' case had changed given his plea agreement, and that “defendant’s right to pretrial release under reasonable conditions is a fundamental right under both the Florida and federal Constitutions.”

POOH SHIESTY: From Memphis rapper's guilty plea to possible sentence, here's what we know

MEMPHIS MUSIC IN 2021: Tragedy and triumph: A look back at the year in Memphis music

Williams’ attorneys further argued that he "maintains a well-known reputation as a rap music artist and looks forward to seeking treatment and atoning for his crimes so that he may continue the development of his career."

The motion also noted that Williams "does not pose a danger to the community and to date, has been compliant and demonstrated respect for the rule of law highlighting his willingness to abide by any bond conditions the Court may impose. The examples above clearly demonstrate a change in Defendant’s circumstance supporting his instant request for release on bond."

The attorneys proposed the court set a $1,000,000 10% cash bond with 24/7 monitoring, limited visitation, and treatment with a drug and alcohol treatment provider. They added that the rapper was willing to remain within the Southern District of Florida "at a pre-determined remote location for supervision. Defendant is also willing and prepared to hire off-duty police officers for continuous security until his sentencing."

Story continues

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty

On Thursday, less than 24 hours after the filing, Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis denied the motion. The court noted that Williams' attorneys “reliance on Section 3143 is misplaced.”

“Defendant is not entitled to a renewed bond determination now that he entered a guilty plea to Count One of the Superseding Indictment," noted the court's response. "Even under the statute invoked by Defendant, the Motion has advanced no evidence, much less clear and convincing evidence, that he is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the community.”

Until then, Williams will remain in a Florida federal prison until his sentencing.

MEMPHIS RAP: BlocBoy JB to release new Tay Keith-produced mixtape; 'Blocumentary' series debuts

MEMPHIS IN MAY: Foo Fighters, Three 6 Mafia among acts set to play Beale Street Music Festival

On Jan. 4 Williams formally pleaded guilty to a firearms conspiracy charge in a federal court in Miami. As part of a plea agreement, he no longer faces a possible life sentence for allegedly shooting a man at a Florida hotel in 2020.

Williams accepted a conviction on a single charge of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. Prosecutors in turn dropped three other counts against him, including the most serious charge of using a firearm "in furtherance of another federal crime of violence" — which could have carried a life sentence — as part of the agreement.

Pooh Shiesty is one of the stars of Gucci Mane's The New 1017 record label.

Prosecutors and Louis jointly recommended a sentence of 97 months for Williams. Although Williams’ plea deal will be looked upon favorably when considering his sentence, it will be Chief Judge K. Michael Moore who ultimately determines the length of that sentence. A date for that sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Pooh Shiesty: Judge denies Memphis rapper's request for bond, release