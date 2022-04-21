Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty sentenced to more than 5 years in prison

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison on Wednesday, April 20.

Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Donell Williams Jr., was handed a 63-month sentence in connection to a federal firearms case in Florida.

Williams pled guilty to the federal gun charge in Florida on January 4, 2022 to avoid greater charges which could have landed him behind bars for life.

In pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking, prosecutors dropped three charges including a gun charge which could have earned him the life term.

As part of the plea, Williams admitted to participating in three incidents, the Department of Justice said.

In the first, on July 7, 2022, Williams was inside a car at a Memphis gas station when someone in the car began shooting. In the second, on October 9, 2020 in Bay Harbor, Florida, two people had marijuana, codeine and sneakers taken from them after being assaulted during a meeting with Williams and others. In the third, on May 30, 2021, Williams assaulted someone with a firearm at a Miami strip club.

