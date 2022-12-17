Memphis rapper Snottie Wild’s family frustrated about lengthy death investigation

10 months after Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was murdered in Houston, a suspect is in custody. According to Houston Police, Ivory Duke Williams was arrested by SWAT Wednesday and charged with the murder.

The family of the rapper, whose real name was LePreston Porter, is now speaking out about the arrest.

The family said Porter got his start on Greenlaw Avenue before his career took off in 2013 with the hit song “Yayo.”

They said waiting for justice over the last 10 months has been painful.

“It made him happy, so it made me happy to see him happy, but at the same time, I always worried about him,” Toya Porter, Snootie Wild’s mother, said of his career. “I just miss him.”

Porter’s mother remembers her son for his humor, but is now dealing with a tragedy.

Snootie Wild’s son, LeTerrion Burt, told FOX13 about the moment he learned his father had been killed.

“It was kind of a rush feeling, you know? I didn’t really know what to think,” he said. “What do you think when you learn your parent has been shot?”

According to Houston Police, Porter was found shot in a ditch in February 2022 and was pronounced dead the next day. In the following months, family members hired private investigators and made more than a dozen trips to Houston in search of answers.

They said they got numerous tips that Williams had been bragging about the crime. When they looked him up, they found Instagram posts from the suspect with captions referencing violence and the hashtag “RIPSnootieWild.”

They said they passed that information along to authorities, but nothing happened for months.

“The lack of communication with the family was horrible,” Patricia Cameron-Buchanan, the rapper’s cousin, said. “We would call him and ask for updates, and he would take like a month to get back to us.”

The family said on one occasion, they scheduled a meeting with the lead detective, but had to wait a week because when they arrived in Houston, they were told he was on vacation.

“Immediately, she just went into the bathroom and cried, cried, cried, because we drove nine and a half hours,” Cameron-Buchanan said of Toya Proter’s reaction. “We don’t want anyone else to be treated. We were victims. Her son was murdered, but we feel like we are victims again.”

Toya Porter said she watched her son grow from a hard-headed child with a big appetite to a young man with a passion for his music.

“I knew that was what he wanted to do for a living, so I was willing to support him and anything he wanted to do, as long as it was legal,” she said.

His son said his father passed that passion along to him.

“Seeing him do that, it was like, this is the type of life I want,” Burt said. “He gave me my path in life early.”

Porter’s family said they plan to attend all of William’s court hearings, and are hoping for life in prison for him and anyone else involved in the murder.

