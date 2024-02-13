Memphis road conditions: Black ice on bridges and overpasses the main hazards after snowfall

Monday evening's snow has caused a bit of mayhem on the roads this morning.

Black ice formed on several bridges and overpass throughout the city overnight from Monday's snow. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, there were two crashes on Highway 385 in Collierville early this morning. There are many traffic slowdowns on Interstate 240, Interstate 40, Highway 385 and popular roads like Walnut Grove and Poplar.

The National Weather Service says that black ice can form along any road but also near curbs and drainage areas due to melting snow. It is best to drive with caution no matter what area of town you are in as black ice can develop anywhere.

Will the black ice stay?

A warning of the dangers of black ice by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to get up to 53 degrees today, so it is expected that all of the ice will be gone by midday. As it was mostly bridges affected by the snow, it can be assumed that roads will heat up enough to melt the ice by afternoon. Caution should still be used when driving on the roads throughout the day.

We are getting reports of patchy black ice across portions of the Mid-South this morning. Drive slow and check road conditions before heading out. pic.twitter.com/HRsPlmjduw — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) February 13, 2024

Memphis area school closings

No schools announced closures for Tuesday with conditions not being enough to keep people off the roads. Buses are set to run as usual.

How much snow did Memphis get?

According to the weather service, the area only saw trace amounts of new snow fall last night. The freezes we are seeing this morning come from the snow last night and the rain that accumulated over the course of the weekend.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis road conditions: Black ice among hazards, no school closures