How are Memphis schools celebrating Black History Month? Honoring the city's legacy

When the Withers Collection Museum and Gallery became a part of the National Civil Rights Trail last week, Memphis Mayor Paul Young said, “There’s no other city in the country that can tell the story of civil rights better than Memphis.”

You can also make the case that there’s no better city to celebrate Black History Month.

Memphis is where legendary journalist Ida B. Wells launched her crusade against lynching. Memphis is where WDIA, the first radio station in the U.S. aimed entirely at Black audiences, was based. Memphis is where Elmore Nickleberry and other sanitation workers stood up to local white leaders and demanded better working conditions. Memphis is where Stax Records churned out hits from singer-songwriters like Otis Redding and Isaac Hayes. Memphis is where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his iconic “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech and was tragically assassinated.

Given the significant past, it’s no surprise that local school districts are having their students partake in an array of activities for Black History Month. Here’s how they've commemorated it in February.

Note: This is an overview of what school districts are doing, and not a complete list of the ways they’re celebrating Black History Month.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools

According to its website, MSCS’ theme for Black History Month is “Honor the past, see the future,” and on different days of the week, the district has different focuses.

On Monday, the focus is on honoring the past. On Wednesday, it’s on seeing the future. And on Fridays, an emphasis is placed on “living the legacy,” with the district highlighting graduates who have been inducted into the “MSCS Hall of Fame.”

Through its partnership with Literacy Mid-South, MSCS is also encouraging schools, students, and their families to read and share books that highlight Black contributions to society. The district’s Office of Equity and Access is hosting a Black History Month Fine Arts Contest, with students submitting work in the categories dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography, and visual arts.

And its numerous schools are holding an array of events.

For example, on the afternoon of Feb. 15, Alcy Elementary School is turning its cafeteria into a “Black History Living Wax Museum,” and on the evening of Feb. 22, a “Portraits of Black Memphians” student art exhibition is being offered at the Museum of Science and History. That same night, East High School is hosting a “Harlem Nights” dinner-and-show fundraiser, and on Feb. 23, Rozelle Elementary School is putting on its Heritage Day program.

Collierville Schools

According to Jen Hannah, Collierville Schools’ public information officer, schools in the district are having Black History Month-themed performances, and this is just a part of what they’re doing in February. Students are partaking in research projects that span the month. Schools have decorated hallways with posters, facts, and trivia; and some of them are using their library, art, music, P.E., and STEM classes to teach about African American authors, musicians, artists, scientists, inventors, and athletes.

One of the district’s elementary schools, Hannah noted, is also having an HBCU Day, while multiple schools are implementing school-wide Black History Month programs.

And each day, schools are providing announcements or quotes with information about the month.

Arlington Community Schools

Tyler Hill, the district’s director of communication and planning, noted that throughout the district, schools are recognizing contributions of African Americans during morning announcements, and that’s just how the day begins.

A school, for example, is providing a “Gallery Walk of Historical Figures,” with each student assigned a research project about an influential African American. They recorded one-minute videos about their selected figures, and these videos were made available through QR codes on posters in the hallways.

There is also a student-created slideshow in a school cafeteria that highlights Black leaders and sports figures from the Memphis area, and a “Freedom Quilt” – which is comprised of illustrations made by students and based on quotes from influential Black Americans.

In addition to this, students are reading a variety of books and articles about Black history and completing writing assignments about what they learned; and the month’s theme has been incorporated into subjects like art, music, and library.

Bartlett City Schools

Bartlett City Schools is celebrating Black History Month in numerous ways.

For example, its schools are incorporating lesson plans and activities related to the month in subjects like music, art, and STEM. They’re displaying posters and projects in the hallways and providing information in their morning announcements.

Schools are also hosting programs – one is even collaborating with Opera Memphis.

“We're commemorating Black History Month through various initiatives,” said Jason Sykes, the district’s communications, transportation, volunteer & community outreach supervisor, in an email. “Our schools are incorporating special lessons, assemblies, and activities that highlight the contributions of African Americans to our nation's history and culture.”

Lakeland School System

The Lakeland School System’s two schools, Lakeland Preparatory School and Lakeland Elementary, are both recognizing Black History Month and celebrating it inside and outside the classroom.

During the morning announcements at Lakeland Preparatory, quotes are read from various Black historical figures, like Martin Luther King Jr., Frederick Douglass, Ella Fitzgerald, and Langston Hughes, according to district superintendent Ted Horrell. In its library, it has a display of books that have Black authors or a Black protagonist. There are two Black History Month bulletin boards, and several educational posters of significant Black figures.

Some of its Spanish students are also slated to take a field trip to see the Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, which should give them the chance to celebrate Black History Month by honoring the contributions of Afro-Latinos in the U.S. and Latin America.

At Lakeland Elementary, teachers are exposing students to famous African Americans through social studies lessons. There are also multiple displays and bulletin boards centered around Black History Month in hallways, and the school’s diversity committee is making morning announcements that highlight African Americans’ contributions with a “Did you know?” fact each day.

