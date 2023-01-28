What is Memphis' SCORPION unit, involved in Tyre Nichols' death?

A special unit in the Memphis Police Department is facing scrutiny after two of its officers were recently fired for their role in the death of Tyre Nichols.

Less than two years after its inception, Antonio Romanucci, a Chicago attorney working with the Nichols family, is asking the department to disband SCORPION, or Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, a unit created to combat car theft and gang violence.

"How will the community ever, ever trust SCORPION Unit?" Romanucci asked. "The intent was good. The end result was a failure."

Wednesday, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis ordered an independent review of all the department's specialized units, including SCORPION, following Nichols' death.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland wrote in weekly update Friday SCORPION was inactive.

Five officers are charged with second-degree murder after officials say officers fatally injured Nichols during a traffic stop. Romanucci said Nichols was an innocent victim at all times during the Jan. 7 traffic stop that turned violent.

Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin III, two of the officers charged in Nichols' death, were members of SCORPION.

As homicide rates surged in Memphis to 332 in 2020, SCORPION launched in hopes of becoming a permanent fixture in curtailing violent crimes and working with the area's Multi-Agency Gang Unit. It started as a 50-person unit that concentrated in part on having teams in areas that are "hot spots."

A Memphis TV station, WMC Action News 5, reported the unit made 338 arrests, including 125 felony arrests in its first three weeks.

"This SCORPION Unit was designed to saturate under the guise of crime fighting and what it wound up doing instead was creating a continual pattern and practice of bad behavior," Romanucci said.

As Romanucci gathers the facts of the case and about the city's SCORPION Unit, he predicts there will be a disparity between the use of force of the unit and the Memphis Police Department as a whole.

"You can call this the SCORPION Unit, if that's what you want to call it.... These are suppression units, these are saturation units. What they really turn out to be are oppression units," Romanucci said of SCORPION. "What they do is wind up oppressing the people we care about the most, our children, our young sons and daughters who are Black and brown, because they are the most vulnerable."

Romanucci said special units like SCORPION are given impunity to carry out their design.

"They can't collect guns, they can't find stolen cars, unless they unwittingly trap innocent people in this web," Romanucci said. "We are asking chief Davis to disband the SCORPION Unit, effective immediately. The intent of the SCORPION Unit has now been corrupted."

In addition to Mills and Martin being charged in Nichols' death, officers Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean were indicted. All officers were fired Jan. 20.

Nichols was injured during the traffic stop and then hospitalized on Jan. 7, and officials launched an initial investigation the following day. Nichols died Jan. 10.

Davis told the Commercial Appeal on Wednesday additional officers are under investigation.

Two unnamed Memphis firefighters have been relieved of duty pending a department investigation.

