Memphis SCORPION unit tied to Tyre Nichols' beating death 'permanently deactivated'

A Memphis Police Department unit assigned to lower crime through saturation patrolling of high-crime areas has been permanently deactivated, police said Saturday, an apparent answer to calls from civil rights attorneys representing the family of a man who was beaten by officers and later died.

The unit has been tied to five officers fired and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man. Video footage released Friday shows he was beaten by police.

It was not immediately clear if the officers were operating as part of the unit when they stopped Nichols in his vehicle on Jan. 7.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis previously said the department's special units, to include the SCORPION Unit, would be independently investigated, and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland later clarified the SCORPION Unit had been made inactive.

"In the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders, and the uninvolved officers who have done quality work in their assignments, it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit," police officials wrote in a statement Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

