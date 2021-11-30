Memphis Season of Remembrance event marks human toll of homicides

Nov. 29, 2021. Sonya Hart brought this ornament to the Season of Remembrance to remember her son Jerome M. Gilkey III, who died in a shooting this year. The inscription says "Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not." It is one of two ornaments she made for her son.

Sonya Hart came to the memorial service with two Christmas tree ornaments she had made in honor of her son, Jerome M. Gilkey III, who was shot to death this year on Mother's Day. He was 25.

Each of the ornaments was decorated with her son's image and the same phrase: "Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not."

She was one of about 200 people who attended the Season of Remembrance ceremony on Monday evening at Michael D. Rose Theatre at the University of Memphis. It's a special event to remember homicide victims.

"This is part of the healing process, and it's been very hard for me around the holidays," the mother said. "So I think just by participating in creating these ornaments, it gave me some type of peace."

The event is organized by the office of Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, the area's top state prosecutor.

Weirich told the audience she struggles each year with what to say at these remembrance events. "And then I realized how silly that is. Nothing that we do here tonight is going to fill the hole in every one of the hearts that sits here. . . So what I will say to you is that we hear you, we understand, we are here for you whether your case is unsolved, closed, 20 years old. It doesn't matter."

The prosecutor's office has held the Season of Remembrance event for several years, and moved it online as a COVID-19 safety precaution last year. Monday's event marked a return to an in-person event, and in a larger venue at the University of Memphis — prior events were held at City Hall.

"And we got a little too big for that space. Tragically," Weirich told the audience.

She closed by saying, "I pray that you leave here feeling a little bit stronger. Feeling a little bit better. Knowing that everyone in this space and everyone in this community is thinking about you. God bless you."

Nov. 29, 2021- Sonya Hart hangs a Christmas tree ornaments at the 11th annual Season of Remembrance in honor of her son, Jerome M. Gilkey III, who was shot to death this year on Mother's Day.

The memorial service showed the human toll of homicides in Memphis. It comes amid a deadly spike in gun violence in Memphis that began in 2020 and has continued through this year.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Memphis Data Hub, a city web site, listed 299 homicides thus far in 2021.

The city set a grim record for homicides in 2020, counting a total of 332 killings.

Behind each of those numbers is a person.

Sonya Hart, 47, says she wants people to know a few things about her son.

"That he had a heart of gold. That he would do anything for the ones that he loved."

And she said that's what he was doing on the day he died.

"He had lost his friend five days earlier. And he went over to his friend's mom house on Mother's Day to comfort her. And the people that actually murdered his friend came by and shot the house up. Broad daylight. Mother's Day."

Jerome Gilkey died at the scene. A child was shot in the same incident on Boxtown Road in southwest Memphis and survived, according to police.

Nov. 29, 2021. Paula Gilkey wore this T-shirt with an image of her grandson Jerome M. Gilkey III, who was 25 years old when he was shot and killed on May 9, 2021. The text on the T-shirt says "Happy Trey Day."

Police have arrested and charged a man named Robert Neil Patillo with murder and multiple other crimes in connection to this shooting and other incidents. His next court date is in December.

Nov. 29, 2021-District Attorney General Amy Weirich speaks at the11th annual Season of Remembrance that give families and friends of homicide victims a chance to honor and remember their loved ones.

Family members placed ornaments that recall their loved ones on a holiday tree.

The tree with the ornaments is scheduled to remain on display at the prosecutor's office for the next several weeks, Weirich said.

