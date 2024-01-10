Memphis to see single-digit temps next week, how to prepare your home from freezing conditions

Winter is here as many Mid-South residents will brave freezing temperatures as soon as next week.

Many parts of Tennessee could see single digit temperatures next week as an Artic Mass will push into the Memphis-Mid-South area on Saturday according to the National Weather Service-Memphis. Freezing temperatures could mean frozen pipes and loss of power for Memphis area residents.

Let's talk about the weather this weekend. An Arctic air mass will push into the Mid-South Saturday, lowering temperatures. Winter weather will likely begin Sunday and last into Monday. There are still a lot of unknowns with this system, so continue to monitor local forecasts.❄️ pic.twitter.com/EtaGp8XYaU — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) January 10, 2024

It is not too late to prepare your home for these treacherous temperatures the Mid-South will see next week. Peter Duncanson, senior director of training and product development for Atlanta-based home restoration company ServiceMaster Restore, recommends several tips for your winter preparation checklist. Here's a look at some common steps he says you can take to safeguard your home:

How do I prepare my house for winter weather?

There are several steps homeowners can take to prepare their home for winter weather. Looking around the outside of your home and making note of tree branches hanging over rooftops is an easy way to prevent roof damage from ice- and snow-covered falling branches.

Trim tree branches back so they do not hang over your roof and put you at risk for a damaged rooftop.

Another thing to look out for are gutters that surround your home. Making sure gutters are clear from loose leaves and debris so that ice dams do not form and possibly cause wood rot and damaged shingles.

Check your windows for gaps that let interior heat escape and seal gaps with caulk or weatherstripping.

Making sure exterior hoses and water spigots are closed with an insulated cap can prevent frozen pipes inside your home.

Brooke Muckerman covers Shelby County Government for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at (901) 484-6225, brooke.muckerman@commercialappeal.com and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter @BrookeMuckerman.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis to see freezing temps: How to prepare your home