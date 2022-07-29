Memphis sentenced to 30 years for raping 13-year-old girl, DA says

A Memphis man was sentenced to three decades in prison after admitting to sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl repeatedly over the course of three years, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

According to Weirich, 37-year-old Dedrick Bell pled guilty to rape of a child.

Bell’s arrest came after the 13-year-old told her mother that Bell had been sexually assaulting her since the age of 10, Weirich said.

The district attorney said that Bell admitted to the assault when confronted by the child’s mother.

On Friday, July 29, 2022, Bell was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: