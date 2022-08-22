Memphis-Shelby County Schools board to vote on Joris Ray's employment Tuesday in new meeting

The Memphis-Shelby County Schools board will vote on Joris Ray's employment as superintendent in a new special called meeting on Tuesday.

The single agenda item is one: "Discuss and Take Action on the Shelby County Board of Education's Employment Relationship with Superintendent Joris M. Ray"

Paid leave: MSCS board places Ray on paid leave, appoints attorney to investigate the superintendent

Ray is currently on paid leave pending the outcome of an external investigation, actions the MSCS school board took in a 7-2 vote on July 13.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the board of education, 160 S. Hollywood St. in the Coe Auditorium.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

