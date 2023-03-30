Memphis shooting at Prive restaurant leaves 1 dead, at least 5 injured: report

An overnight shooting at a restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee, has left multiple people injured and at least one person dead, according to a report.

Several Memphis police vehicles responded to the Prive restaurant at 6980 Winchester Road, where WMC Action News 5's Walter Murphy reported one person was found dead in the parking lot. At least five others were shot.

Photos taken at Cross Creek shopping center show a large police presence and caution tape wrapped around several areas.

TYRE NICHOLS CASE: MEMPHIS JUDGE DELAYS RELEASE OF VIDEO AND RECORDS

At least one of the victims appears to be a black adult male, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting remains under investigation.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

This story is developing.