Memphis shooting spree: What we know about Dwayne Tunstall, the first victim

Dewayne Tunstall spent Tuesday night as he spent most, cooking at his friend's house just north of Summer Avenue.

A typical evening turned deadly when the father of one became the first of four Memphians killed in Wednesday's shooting spree that prompted a near lockdown across the city of 600,000 people.

A police affidavit released Thursday said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly shot and killed Tunstall, 24, as he chatted with friends at the home. Police said three people who witnessed the shooting and know both Tunstall and Kelly identified Kelly in a photographic lineup.

Memphis shooting spree: Memphis officials provide update after shooting spree kills 4, injures 3 others

'I have love for Memphis': Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland gives impassioned speech after violent week

Inside the home, Marcus Cash was laying his 8-month-old daughter in her crib when he heard a gunshot fly through the window a yard from where he stood. Another went through the shower wall where his fiancé was bathing.

"I didn't want to see him," Cash said despondently. "I told my brother, 'Go see what happened on the side of the house.' He came back and said, 'He's gone'."

Tunstall is a father of one with another on the way.

'Our city is hurting': Memphis leaders react to deadly shooting spree with anger, sadness

Map: Daylong Memphis shooting spree left 4 dead, spanned several miles, crossed state line

Best friends and business partners, Cash met Tunstall six years ago shortly after Cash's brother went to jail. They were hoping to build and support each other's entrepreneurial ventures.

"He reminded me of my other little brother who's incarcerated. We did so much, there was trips, we went everywhere. He had so much to offer," Cash said about Tunstall.

Though soft-spoken and solemn Thursday afternoon, Cash said the night he lost Tunstall, he was in such a distraught state that police arrested him at the scene. He was released this morning.

Story continues

"I'm tore up. I done cried all I could cry, I passed out. I've done it all...I'm still enraged," Cash said.

Cash and Tunstall worked in construction and home renovation, and they recently purchased a barbecue trailer to launch a food truck called "Everybody Eats." Cooking was Cash's passion, but helping bring the truck into fruition was largely from Tunstall's support of his talent.

Marcus Cash stands outside the food truck he and his friend, Dewayne Tunstall, were planning on opening together Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, before Tunstall was killed in Memphis. Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is responsible for the shooting along with seven others on Wednesday. Cash said he and Tunstall had been friends for six years and were planning on opening the business together. “Now, my other half gone to my business, my other part of my brain,” said Cash. He later added, “I’m tore up. I done cried all I can cry.”

The truck would be a community service on wheels, Cash told The Commercial Appeal, offering free meals to homeless people. Although not officially launched, they were cooking and selling food from the truck Wednesday, Cash said.

Kelly came to the house and bought a plate with three ribs, six wings, spaghetti, baked beans, coleslaw and a Hawaiian roll. Within 20 minutes, shots started to ring through.

In the affidavit, other witnesses at the house said Kelly pulled Tunstall aside. During their conversation, Kelly drew a black handgun and shot several times in his direction and his head.

Cash only vaguely knew Kelly, but said that Tunstall knew him quite well. But to his knowledge, there wasn't a conflict between the two.

"He ate his food, and it was out the blue." Not expecting the night to turn deadly, "I'm like 'Cool, we're about to eat and have a good time'."

To find a reason Kelly could have taken the life of his best friend, Cash has been racking his brain to find an answer.

Marcus Cash stands outside the house Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, where his friend Dewayne Tunstall was killed in Memphis. Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is responsible the shooting along with seven others on Wednesday. Cash said he and Tunstall had been friends for 6 years and were planning on opening a food truck together. “Now, my other half gone to my business, my other part of my brain,” said Cash. He later added, “I’m tore up. I done cried all I can cry.”

"If the person snapped, what did [Tunstall] do? I can't see anything in my head that shows me that he deserved this."

Cash said they were a week out from taking the food trailer downtown.

"All he thought about was investment. Let's do this business to make good money to make this," Cash said. "My other half gone to my business. My other part of my brain."

Kelly was arrested Wednesday night in Whitehaven and charged with first-degree murder, but Cash knows that won't bring his "right and left-hand man" back.

"[Kelly] being detained don't excite me." He gestures to the blood-stained concrete beneath his children's bedroom window, "I got to pull up in my driveway and see that. l can't say, 'Hey, you ready to hire some new people? We got to launch next month.' or 'Go to the building and unlock the door before I get there'."

Dewayne Tunstall was a father to one daughter, with a partner expecting a second child. Tunstall was shot and killed Wednesday night.

Hoping his legacy will live on, Cash will continue to live by his exceedingly generous friend's motto.

"He was not stopping your opportunity to eat," he said. "That's why he got to the point 'EBE.' Everybody eats because, guess what, he wanted everybody to eat.

"He didn't deserve this. His legacy will continue. And I want people to know who the person he really was."

The body was taken to H.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home. A date for a funeral service hasn't been announced.

Astrid Kayembe covers South Memphis, Whitehaven and Westwood. She can be reached at astrid.kayembe@commercialappeal.com, (901) 304-7929 or on Twitter @astridkayembe_.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis shooting spree: What we know about Dwayne Tunstall