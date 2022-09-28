Memphis shooting spree suspect indicted on 26 more charges including homicide

According to Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, Ezekiel Kelly has been indicted on 26 additional charges related to the Sept. 7 shooting spree, including two homicides.

MORE: Witnesses fail to show up as Memphis shooting spree suspect appears in court

19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of First-Degree Murder in the shooting deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker, as well as 24 additional charges including five counts of Reckless Endangerment, four counts of Criminal Attempt First-Degree Murder and Commission of an Act of Terrorism, a release said.

“This shooting spree terrorized the community,” said Mulroy. “We will do all we can to see that justice is done.”

According to officials, he was previously indicted on one count of First-Degree Murder in the shooting death of Dewayne Tunstall.

He is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

3 people killed, 3 others injured after man goes on shooting spree across Memphis

The violence left at least eight crime scenes across the city, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The shooting spree unfolded on Sept. 7 after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Lyndale Avenue around 1 a.m.

The victim, identified as Tunstall, left behind a young daughter.

Hours later, a 62-year-old man was shot dead at a BP gas station on S. Parkway, and a woman was shot and critically injured on Norris Road near I-240.

Remembering those killed and hurt during the Memphis shooting spree

MPD then confirmed a shooting at an Autozone on Jackson Avenue, where Kelly appeared to shoot a man during a Facebook Live video.

Another victim was identified as Allison Parker, a medical assistant in West Memphis, Arkansas. She left behind three children.

At one point MPD tweeted out a message to the community, urging people to stay inside if they did not have to be out.

The shooting spree sparked fear and chaos across the area.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Story continues

Trending stories:







