Memphis shooting spree suspect indicted on Southaven charges

The man accused of going on a shooting spree across Memphis and the Mid-South, leaving three people dead and another three people injured, now faces additional charges out of Southaven.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is currently being held on 26 charges in Shelby County. Those charges include the first-degree murder of Richard Clark and Allison Parker along with 24 additional charges of reckless endangerment, attempted first-degree murder and commission of an act of terrorism.

Now, DeSoto County has indicted him on charges of receiving stolen property, armed carjacking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities in DeSoto County said that Kelly carjacked a person in Mississippi during the middle of his rampage on September 7, 2022.

That shooting rampage allegedly started around 1 a.m. that morning when a 24-year-old man was shot to death on Lyndale Avenue.

Hours later, a 62-year-old man was shot to death at a BP gas station on South Parkway.

During that day, video surfaced appearing to show Kelly entering an AutoZone store on Jackson Avenue and opening fire, shooting a man while broadcasting himself on Facebook Live.

The night before the shootings began, on September 6, a witness testified that Kelly was carrying a gun and that the witness believed Kelly was high on meth.

