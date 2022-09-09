Memphis shooting victims identified as medical nurse and ‘acquaintance’ of teenage suspect

A beloved mother and medical nurse has been identified as one of the victims of the Memphis shooting spree that left four people dead and three more injured this week.

Allison Parker, who NBC News reported on Thursday worked for Family Practice Center in West Memphis, Arkansas, was one of those allegedly killed by 19-year-old suspect shooter Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday.

She was thought to have been killed in a carjacking in the Evergreen area of Memphis on Wednesday evening, when the suspect attempted changing vehicles, although police have not yet confirmed this.

Her employer wrote on Facebook: “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker. She was a victim of the tragic violence in Memphis yesterday. Please pray for her family and our entire office staff as we try to process this senseless losss”.

A family friend, Jonathan Menard, meanwhile said in a GoFundMe that Parker left behind three children who had lost their father two years ago. He continued: “One of her children was with her at the time of the shooting. Please give what you can to help them.”

The victim’s daughter, Ariana Parker, reportedly took to Instagram and according to comments seen by DailyMail.com, wrote: “Watched my own momma die in front of me. F*** this city”.

A second victim was also identified as Dewayne “Amir” Tunstall, who had been with the suspect at a barbecue party in Memphis when he was shot dead on the driveway of a home.

Speaking to Action News 5, Marcus Cash said he had invited a group of friends round for a barbecue and was settling into bed when he heard the gunshots outside.

“He ate. He ate his food; it was out the blue! Like it was out the blue like literally,” he said of the shootings while adding that the he was not aware of any disagreements between Tunstall and Mr Kelly.

Tunstall, who Mr Cash said was his best friend, was an inspiriting entrepreneur and father of one young girl, with a second child on the way. The pair reportedly planned to start a food truck business together.

Corterian Wright, the father of a third victim, said his 17-year-old daughter Corteria Wright was also among those killed during a “senseless” shooting spree.

He wrote on GoFundMe: “She had just celebrated her 17th birthday on August 25th. She was so full of joy and life and had plans for her future, which were all stopped by gun violence.”

An image shared on GoFundMe of Cortera Wright, 17, who was shot dead on Wednesday (Corterian Wright / GoFundMe)

“BayBay always had a huge smile on her face and was always laughing and joking around,” Mr Wright added, “An intelligent young lady who is now gone for no reason.”

She was thought to have been Mr Kelly’s final victim and was shot at 8.55pm in South Memphis, minutes before police located the suspect.

Mr Kelly, who was arrested by the Memphis Police Department at around 9pm on Wednesday following an hours-long stay-at-home order, multiple shootings and a car chase across state borders, was later charged with first-degree murder on multiple counts.

He was released from jail in March after serving 11 months of his three year sentence for aggravated assault, in a decision condemned by Memphis mayor Jim Strickland.

“I’m angry that our citizens had to shelter in place for their own safety until the suspect was caught,” he said during a press conference. “This is no way for us to live and it is not acceptable.”

The identity of a fourth person killed remains unknown, but is thought to be a male seen on surveillance footage being shot by the suspect at 4.38pm that day.