Memphis is 'still recovering — but strong': 4 takeaways from Strickland's annual address

Mayor Jim Strickland delivered a steady state of the city speech Wednesday, describing a city working to stay on course as it is buffeted by its fourth wave of COVID-19 and ceaseless gun violence.

"Looking back now as I am halfway through my second term, I have to say it has been a long two years. Nearly the entire time since my swearing-in, we have been fighting a war against a global pandemic, fighting a rise in violent criminal behavior...," Strickland said. "I am here to tell you that the state of Memphis is strong — still recovering — but strong."

The mayor spoke for about 30 minutes to the Kiwanis Club at the University Club of Memphis. Here are the main takeaways.

No new initiatives

Strickland did not include a new city program in his speech, a departure from previous years. He instead stressed the city's existing programs — highlighting the city's gun violence intervention program.

In 2021, he announced a $200 million bond package, the aforementioned violence reduction initiative and LED light bulbs for city street. That followed a litter pick-up program being launched at the start of his second term in 2020. The Strickland administration kicked off 2019 — an election year — with two small city funds dedicated to affordable housing and improving infrastructure in certain neighborhoods.

Strickland puts pressure on juvenile court

Strickland called the criminal justice system "a revolving door." He outlined his legislative efforts to push truth-in-sentencing legislation and the city's efforts to recruit more police officers.

And he criticized Shelby County government and the juvenile court, in particular, pushing for further funding.

"Juvenile Court is much more of a revolving door than 201 Poplar, even though juvenile violent crime has greatly increased through the years. Very few juveniles are held by the court, and too little supervision and intervention is provided for those cited by MPD for breaking the law," Strickland said.

As he has for months, the mayor used the example of one high-profile crime to illustrate what he views is wrong in the criminal justice system — too much leniency with those accused of crimes.

In his speech, he cited a boy who was killed at an East Memphis gas station during an attempted car-jacking. The example was what Strickland used to poke at Shelby County Juvenile Court and call for more funding.

"County government is 100 percent responsible for the juvenile justice system and should provide more resources to Juvenile Court and the new Youth Assessment Center. Without more resources, too many at-risk juveniles will continue engaging in at-risk behaviors. We must change the hearts and minds of our most at-risk youth so they do not pick up the gun in the first place," Strickland said.

Economic recovery

Strickland hit on his familiar themes of economic growth and open jobs. He highlighted how the city of Memphis had largely recovered the roughly 46,000 jobs it lost at the beginning of the pandemic.

The planned Ford Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County drew special attention from Strickland and he expressed hope for how the planned factory, which is about 40 miles from city limits, will benefit the city's economy. He also obliquely addressed The Commercial Appeal's reporting about potential transportation from Memphis to the site, which could include light rail.

"...Employees heading to Blue Oval from here will need efficient, reliable transportation," Strickland said. "Since the announcement, our team has been looking at various options that would potentially work best and hope to have more concrete solutions very soon."

Ticking clock

Strickland started his speech by addressing time itself.

"Looking back now as I am halfway through my second term, I have to say it has been a long two years," Strickland said.

The speech marks what is essentially the halfway point of Strickland's second and final term. And the speech reflected how many of the problems that faced Memphis at the beginning of his first term — crime — remain enduring problems well into his second.

Samuel Hardiman covers Memphis city government and politics for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached by email at samuel.hardiman@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter at @samhardiman.

