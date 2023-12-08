This Memphis suburb topped Southern Living's 10 Best Christmas Towns in Tennessee list

The town of Collierville is known for getting into the holiday spirit, offering a full array of festive events for residents and those traveling to the area to enjoy.

Notable lifestyle magazine Southern Living has taken notice of how this Memphis suburb steps up during this jolly season and ranked Collierville No. 1 on its 10 Best Christmas Towns in Tennessee list.

Southern Living's Korrin Bishop writes: "From Thanksgiving through the New Year, West Tennessee’s Collierville transforms its historic district into a Christmas wonderland with a quarter million twinkle lights and an abundance of festive events. Saturdays are the best time to visit, as travelers can enjoy photos with Santa in the town square’s gazebo, horse-drawn carriage rides, and choir and caroler performances."

The holiday season in Collierville also features the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on the Town Square and the Christmas Parade.

The Collierville High School varsity pom squad braved cold temperatures and gathered together for a team photo during the annual Collierville Christmas Parade.

Southern Living’s 10 Best Christmas Towns in Tennessee

Collierville Union City Rugby Cumberland Gap Pigeon Forge Jonesborough Bell Buckle Johnson City Bristol Smithville

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Southern Living's Best Christmas Towns in TN: Memphis suburb tops list