‘Memphis is tired’: Reporter breaks down on air covering mass shooting just days after Eliza Fletcher murder

A Memphis TV reporter broke down live on air as she covered a mass shooting that killed four people and wounded three others in the city.

Joyce Peterson, a journalist with WMC in the city choked up as she reported on the violence, which came two days after the body of murdered school teacher Eliza Fletcher was found.

“This is an extremely dangerous situation. And I know …,” Peterson said into the camera as the events of this week appeared to catch up with her.

“Memphis is tired right now. Yeah. I’m good. I’m with you all,” she said. “Memphis is tired right now. ... It’s difficult right now. Bear with me. It’s a very nerve-wracking night.”

Memphis Police arrested Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly, 19, in connection with the attacks, at least one of which was carried out on Facebook Live.

"Memphis is tired right now." 💔



— Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) September 8, 2022

Authorities say that the shootings started at around 1am on Wednesday when a man was shot dead in a driveway of a home. Then later in the day, at 4.38pm, a second male victim was found shot dead in a vehicle.

A female victim was discovered several minutes later with a gunshot wound to the head and was hospitalised in a non-critical condition.

Officials say two other women were killed in the shootings and two men were wounded.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody following a pursuit and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says that Kelly was released from prison less than six months ago.

He was charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated assault in April 2021.

Kelly was sentenced to three years in prison but was released after only serving 11 months of his sentence.

The shootings unfolded in a city on edge following the abduction and murder of Fletcher during an early morning jog near the University of Memphis.

Cleotha Abston was arrested and has been charged with a string of crimes, including first-degree murder and kidnapping.