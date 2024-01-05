Memphis toddler killed on New Year's Eve as celebratory gunfire sends bullet into home

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

One of the hundreds of gunshots recorded in Memphis struck and killed a 3-year-old boy celebrating the new year with his family Sunday night.

Brayden Smith was hit by a stray bullet from “celebratory gunfire” while inside his apartment at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, which was around the time Memphis Police received a call in reference to the shooting, the department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Brayden was rushed to a local children’s hospital in critical condition, dying early Wednesday morning, police spokesperson Christopher Williams​ said.

Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe told a local news station that, “preliminary information suggests a random bullet may have come from a different part of the apartment complex.”

“We’ve tried to stress that this month: Celebratory gunfire is illegal and celebratory gunfire leads to tragic events like this and we just have to stop shooting these guns,” Crowe reportedly said.

The department said they received records of more than 327 gunshots by the department’s gunfire detection software and that dispatchers received about 195 calls of shots fired, Williams confirmed.

The incident is still under investigation, as the police have yet to identify and apprehend the person that shot the gun that evening. "Our investigators are working tirelessly and diligently to bring those responsible to justice. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," according to Williams.

Boy’s family raises funds to help ‘alleviate financial burden’

A person close to the family created a GoFundMe Wednesday, hours after Brayden died to share the “heartbreaking news.”

Jaleesha Brown, the woman organizing the fundraiser beings the post by detailing the circumstances that led up to his death.

“He was struck by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve and our hearts are aching beyond repair at the loss of such a young and innocent life,” the post stated.

The fundraiser was created to help “support Brayden's family during this unimaginably difficult time,” stating that now was the best time to come together as a community.

“By donating to the fundraiser, we can help alleviate the financial burden of the funeral expenses and show our love and support for Brayden's loved ones. Let's honor Brayden's memory and provide comfort to his family by standing together in this time of sorrow.”

The fundraiser has raised $2,473 as of Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 3-year-old Memphis boy killed by celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve